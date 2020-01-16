Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. 26,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,260. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

