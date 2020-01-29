HKSAR government, political parties to continue to cooperate: Lam

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor speaks during a media session in September. File photo: Xinhua

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said the SAR government is directly responsible for the pro-establishment camp‘s defeat in the district council elections, and the government would continue to hear opinions from political parties.

Many voters simply expressed their dissatisfaction with the SAR government and voted not to support pro-establishment candidates, instead of looking at their previous performance in the district and their proposals on addressing local problems, said Lam at a press event on Tuesday.

For the above reasons, Lam felt natural to apologize to those pro-establishment councilors defeated in the elections, and refused to avoid taking such stance, according to the SAR government official news site on Tuesday.

Lam said the SAR government would continue to listen to those political parties that have been working hard for the city, and would not take them as strangers just because they have lost certain titles, the report said.

Lam‘s response came after she reportedly apologized Monday to more than 10 defeated district council members of the Hong Kong Federation of the Trade Unions and promised to give them public service employment, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported on Tuesday.

Lam is expected to pay a duty visit to Beijing from Saturday to December 17 to brief state leaders on Hong Kong‘s latest economic, social and political situation.

During the press conference, Lam also urged the public to stop spreading rumors that the government plans to replace some governing bodies or members of the executive council, stressing that restoring the rule of law and social order is the priority to ensure the city moves forward.

Expressing concerns about student participation in rallies that have turned violent, Lam said more than 2,000 students, including middle school students, have been arrested during the social unrest in the past months, accounting for 40 percent of all those who have been detained.

Lam also condemned rioters who committed arson during a weekend protest, and also stressed that the government respects the right of citizens to hold lawful rallies that are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Black-clad protesters again obstructed Hong Kong streets on Sunday during a rally organized by opposition groups. Although the rally was generally peaceful, violent and illegal acts still occurred, with rioters setting fires at two courthouses in the city.

The Hong Kong district council elections in November saw the pan-democrats take control of 17 the city‘s 18 district councils after winning 388 seats against 63 for the pro-establishment camp.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES: