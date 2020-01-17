HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) Shares Up 0.4%

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, 4,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in HL Acquisition by 73.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 242,989 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HL Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HL Acquisition by 6,270.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCH)

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

