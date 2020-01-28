HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. 9,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.17. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

