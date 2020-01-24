HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in HMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HMS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in HMS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HMS by 162.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,642. HMS has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

