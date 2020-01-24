HNI (NYSE:HNI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.89

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.89 and traded as high as $38.05. HNI shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 6,269 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. HNI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1,883.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in HNI by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

