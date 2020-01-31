Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Bank of America upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

