Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

LON:HOC traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172.20 ($2.27). 1,908,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.02. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of $889.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

