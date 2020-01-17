Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.93. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.89 million and a P/E ratio of 66.11.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

