Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Banco Santander restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

HOC opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of $884.89 million and a PE ratio of 66.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.93.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

