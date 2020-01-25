Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €127.00 ($147.67) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hochtief presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.57 ($155.32).

Hochtief stock opened at €109.70 ($127.56) on Thursday. Hochtief has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($203.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €107.57.

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

