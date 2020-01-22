Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €121.20 ($140.93) and last traded at €120.60 ($140.23), approximately 133,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €117.00 ($136.05).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.43 ($156.31).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €107.50.

About Hochtief (FRA:HOT)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?