Hoegh LNG Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Hoegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hoegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

NYSE HMLP opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

