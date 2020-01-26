HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC) Trading Up 1.6%

HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €2.58 ($3.00) and last traded at €2.52 ($2.93), approximately 15,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €2.48 ($2.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 million and a PE ratio of -31.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

About HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG operates as a digital company for holidaymakers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. It operates HolidayCheck, a hotel rating and travel booking portal; Zoover, a hotel rating portal; and Weeronline/Meteovista weather portals, as well as MietwagenCheck and Driveboo rental car portals.

