Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEP. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

HEP stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

