Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $134.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.70 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $132.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.90 million to $542.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $532.83 million, with estimates ranging from $519.10 million to $560.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

