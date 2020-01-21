Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

HEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEP opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

