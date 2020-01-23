Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $24.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have commented on HEP. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?