Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 302,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

