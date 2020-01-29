Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6725 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 151.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.8%.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 4,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,325. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

