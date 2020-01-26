HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will post $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. 2,736,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,553. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

