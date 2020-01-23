HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,853. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 150,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

