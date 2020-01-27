HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.77.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:HFC traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,057. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

