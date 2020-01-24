Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives $22.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

HOLI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 129,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $997.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 165,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 152.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,283 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

