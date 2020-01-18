Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hollywood Bowl Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollywood Bowl Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Shares of BOWL stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 302 ($3.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.44. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 9.66 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns bought 18,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

