Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $53.52. 2,484,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

