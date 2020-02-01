Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?