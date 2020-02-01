Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,484,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

