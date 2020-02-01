Home Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

