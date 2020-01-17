Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $353.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

