Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

