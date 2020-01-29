Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

HOMB stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,020.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,435. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

