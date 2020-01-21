Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

