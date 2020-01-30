Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.31

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $32.98. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 144,226 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$116.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform