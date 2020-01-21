Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce earnings per share of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.05. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $174.53 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

