Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.65.

HD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.65. 4,617,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross