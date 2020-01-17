Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

HFBL stock remained flat at $$35.11 during trading on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

