home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 5.2%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.61 ($5.37) and last traded at €4.85 ($5.64), approximately 37,009 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.12 ($5.95).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.34 and a 200-day moving average of €4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.

home24 Company Profile (ETR:H24)

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

