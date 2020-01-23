Homeserve (LON:HSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,338.00

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,338 ($17.60) and last traded at GBX 1,336 ($17.57), with a volume of 25506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,279.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,186.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Homeserve Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

