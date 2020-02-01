Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$17.29 during midday trading on Thursday. Homeserve has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

