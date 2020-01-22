Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 11 Shares

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower bought 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($17.60) per share, with a total value of £147.18 ($193.61).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,324 ($17.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,276.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,185.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61. Homeserve plc has a 12-month low of GBX 865.50 ($11.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,327 ($17.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

