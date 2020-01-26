HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

