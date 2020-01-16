HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,046. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $797.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

