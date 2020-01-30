HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

HMST stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

