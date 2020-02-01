HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,040. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.04 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

