HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.73. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

