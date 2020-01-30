HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.60.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 383,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.73. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com