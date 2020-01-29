Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hometrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The company has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $55,809.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?