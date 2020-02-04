Hometrust Bancshares Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,309 shares of company stock worth $663,667. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

