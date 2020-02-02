Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Major Shareholder Sells $136,840.65 in Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

